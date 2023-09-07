Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.40% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $80,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $219,236,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5,366.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 725,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,780,000 after acquiring an additional 711,977 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 66.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,009,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,681,000 after acquiring an additional 404,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,319,000 after acquiring an additional 218,161 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $204.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $166.93 and a 52-week high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.11.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

