Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,762 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Essential Utilities worth $100,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Essential Utilities by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Price Performance

NYSE WTRG opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average is $41.34. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTRG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Essential Utilities

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.