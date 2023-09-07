Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 28,001 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,030,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 28,001 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $101,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.15.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

Several research firms have commented on ST. TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

