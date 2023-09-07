Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 682,852 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,833,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 682,852 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Knowles worth $116,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Knowles by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Knowles by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 17,641 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Knowles by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Knowles by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Knowles had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

About Knowles

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

