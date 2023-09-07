Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,518,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 138,923 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 6.17% of Horace Mann Educators worth $84,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 137,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

NYSE:HMN opened at $28.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $40.13.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $356.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is -488.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

