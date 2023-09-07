Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.49

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.49 and last traded at $45.34, with a volume of 28298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.54.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $926.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.71.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLQL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

