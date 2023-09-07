Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,382 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.41 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.36.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

