FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.74 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 46.81%.

MGY has been the topic of several other research reports. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGY traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.71. 144,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,288. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 246.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

