G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.26 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.20-$3.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $882.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $606.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.29.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $180,497.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $4,126,624.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $180,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,295.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,151 shares of company stock worth $4,529,782 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

