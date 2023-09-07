GateToken Trading Up 0.3% This Week (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00015254 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GateToken has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $376.50 million and $636,123.85 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00020944 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017510 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,711.03 or 1.00048226 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,041,913 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,041,912.84551561 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.93246222 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $631,303.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/."

