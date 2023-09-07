General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.28.

Get General Mills alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GIS

General Mills Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $65.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills has a 12 month low of $65.43 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.9% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 15.8% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.