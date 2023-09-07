General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.56.

NYSE:GIS opened at $65.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average is $80.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. General Mills has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 99,497.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,708,000 after buying an additional 5,297,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in General Mills by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 627.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,525 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

