General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,158 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

