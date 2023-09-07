GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,737,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,503 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $94,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 718.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $39.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.95.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GFL shares. TheStreet cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

