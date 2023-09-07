GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.10% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 0.18. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.69.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,179,123. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in GitLab by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GitLab by 5.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GitLab by 55.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in GitLab by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in GitLab in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GTLB

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.