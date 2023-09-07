GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.02)-(0.01) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $140-141 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.12 million. GitLab also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.08)-(0.05) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.94.

GitLab Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.69. GitLab has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $62.12.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.10% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 530,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,313,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 530,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,313,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,179,123. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 157.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in GitLab by 69.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in GitLab during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

