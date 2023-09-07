GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.10% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

GitLab Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $49.99 on Thursday. GitLab has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 0.18.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $397,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 823,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,499,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,580 shares of company stock worth $15,179,123. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $894,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GitLab by 283.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 102,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on GitLab from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GTLB

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.