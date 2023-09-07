Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.60

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.60 and last traded at $31.73, with a volume of 1498350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 87,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

