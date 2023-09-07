Globus Maritime (GLBS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th.

Globus Maritime Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of GLBS opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Globus Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

