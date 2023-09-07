Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

GLBS opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. Globus Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Maritime

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime during the second quarter valued at $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Globus Maritime during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

