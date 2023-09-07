Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,812,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $174,063,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,515,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 26.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 581,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after buying an additional 120,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.66 and a beta of 0.97.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.46. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $526.13 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 482.76%.

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

In other news, Director David C. Dobson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $94,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,760.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

