Grindr (NYSE:GRND) & Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Financial Review

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Cardlytics has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Cardlytics and Grindr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardlytics -128.92% -25.96% -10.64% Grindr N/A -3.03% -2.42%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardlytics $298.54 million 2.18 -$465.26 million ($11.40) -1.51 Grindr $195.01 million 4.85 $850,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Cardlytics and Grindr’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Grindr has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardlytics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.7% of Cardlytics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Grindr shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Cardlytics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 78.2% of Grindr shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cardlytics and Grindr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardlytics 1 1 1 0 2.00 Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardlytics currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential downside of 39.17%. Given Cardlytics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cardlytics is more favorable than Grindr.

Summary

Grindr beats Cardlytics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardlytics

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc. operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Grindr

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.