Guangdong Investment Limited (GGDVY) to Issue Dividend of $1.14 on November 13th

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 1.1421 per share on Monday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

Guangdong Investment Price Performance

Shares of GGDVY opened at $39.10 on Thursday. Guangdong Investment has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $58.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average is $45.45.

Get Guangdong Investment alerts:

Guangdong Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, energy project operation and management, and road and bridge operation businesses. The company's Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, water pipeline installation and consultancy services, constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure, and sells machineries in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Guangdong Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangdong Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.