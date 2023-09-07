Guangdong Investment Limited (GGDVY) to Issue Dividend of $1.14 on November 13th

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 1.1421 per share on Monday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.
Guangdong Investment Price Performance
Shares of GGDVY opened at $39.10 on Thursday. Guangdong Investment has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $58.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average is $45.45.
Guangdong Investment Company Profile
