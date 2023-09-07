Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CYBR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.73.

Shares of CYBR opened at $171.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.24 and its 200-day moving average is $148.64. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $113.19 and a 12-month high of $171.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.05 and a beta of 1.04.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in CyberArk Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,368,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,515,000 after purchasing an additional 36,006 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,556,000 after purchasing an additional 269,922 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,235,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,178,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,206,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,507,000 after purchasing an additional 132,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,143,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,305,000 after purchasing an additional 335,266 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

