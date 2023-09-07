Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Gap Up to $36.64

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.64, but opened at $37.80. Harmony Biosciences shares last traded at $37.93, with a volume of 35,929 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRMY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.79 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 40.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 19.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 46.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

