HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $274.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.36.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

