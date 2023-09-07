Head-To-Head Comparison: Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) & Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF)

Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF – Get Free Report) and Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Redline Communications Group and Gilat Satellite Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redline Communications Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Gilat Satellite Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gilat Satellite Networks has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.57%. Given Gilat Satellite Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gilat Satellite Networks is more favorable than Redline Communications Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redline Communications Group N/A N/A N/A Gilat Satellite Networks 2.31% 7.69% 5.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Redline Communications Group and Gilat Satellite Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Redline Communications Group and Gilat Satellite Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redline Communications Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gilat Satellite Networks $239.84 million 1.54 -$5.93 million $0.11 59.18

Redline Communications Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gilat Satellite Networks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.6% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks beats Redline Communications Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redline Communications Group

Redline Communications Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments. The company offers Ellipse, a series of base stations; Edge and Elte wireless terminals; Enterprise, a wireless customer premise equipment; RAS-Elite, a portable auto-acquire outdoor wireless solution; RAS-Extend, a mechanical auto tracking system; RDL-3000 connect series of remote terminals; PoE, an industrial grade power injector; and FlexCore, an EPC software. It also provides FlexTALK, a push-to-talk solution; and ClearView NMS, a network management software, as well as antennas, cables, mounting kits, POE power injectors, and surge protectors. In addition, the company offers RF planning and site survey, 4G and 5G mobile network design and optimization, deployment and resident engineering, wireless network performance audit, and program and project management services. It serves oil and gas, mining, utilities, transportation, government, military, and telecom service provider markets through regional distributors, channel partners, and systems integrators. The company has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Redline Communications Group Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers. The company also offers turnkey integrated solutions, including managed satellite network services, network planning and optimization, remote network operation, call center support, hub and field operations, and communication networks construction and installation services. In addition, it provides connectivity services, internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. The company sells its products and solutions to satellite operators, governments, system integrators, telecommunication companies and mobile network operators, satellite communication providers, ISPs, and homeland security and defense agencies, as well as directly to end-users. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

