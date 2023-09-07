Head to Head Contrast: Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE) vs. Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE – Get Free Report) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Universal Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 1 5 0 2.83

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.79%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 46.81% 35.63% 24.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Universal Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.69 billion 2.94 $893.84 million $3.47 6.84

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Universal Energy has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Universal Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Universal Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Energy

Universal Energy Corp., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. It has 13 oil and gas lease projects. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Lake Mary, Florida.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

