Head-To-Head Survey: Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) vs. Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Four Corners Property Trust and Highlands REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Corners Property Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.71%. Given Four Corners Property Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Four Corners Property Trust is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highlands REIT has a beta of 45.33, meaning that its stock price is 4,433% more volatile than the S&P 500.

93.5% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Highlands REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Highlands REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Corners Property Trust 40.23% 8.19% 4.26% Highlands REIT -29.22% -3.76% -2.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Highlands REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Corners Property Trust $223.19 million 9.91 $97.77 million $1.11 21.99 Highlands REIT $31.36 million 0.31 -$7.66 million N/A N/A

Four Corners Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats Highlands REIT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

About Highlands REIT

We are a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) created to own and manage substantially all of the non-core investment properties previously owned and managed by our former parent, InvenTrust Properties Corp., a Maryland corporation (InvenTrust). On April 28, 2016, we were spun-off from InvenTrust through a pro rata distribution (the Distribution) by InvenTrust of 100% of the outstanding shares of our common stock to holders of InvenTrust's common stock. Prior to or concurrent with the separation, we and InvenTrust engaged in certain reorganization transactions that were designed to consolidate substantially all of InvenTrust's remaining non-core investment properties in Highlands.

