Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY) Cut to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Hemnet Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:HMNTY opened at $18.04 on Thursday. Hemnet Group AB has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60.

Hemnet Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a residential property platform in Sweden. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place.Hemnet Group AB (publ) was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

