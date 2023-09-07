Heritage Trust Co Acquires Shares of 6,388 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,597,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,017,000 after acquiring an additional 106,549 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 437,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after buying an additional 80,064 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ALK traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 319,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,543. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.29. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.