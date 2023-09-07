Heritage Trust Co Reduces Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $302.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,708. The stock has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $358.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

