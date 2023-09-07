Heritage Trust Co Sells 2,400 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 64.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN traded down $2.71 on Thursday, hitting $165.34. 752,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,098,107. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

View Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.