Heritage Trust Co Trims Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Heritage Trust Co cut its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1,221.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BancFirst by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in BancFirst by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BancFirst by 132.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BANF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of BancFirst from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BancFirst from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Insider Transactions at BancFirst

In other news, Director Robin Noel Roberson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $471,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Price Performance

BANF stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.14. 15,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,966. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $68.44 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.07.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. BancFirst had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.91 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

