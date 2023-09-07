Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Melissa Baird Sells 9,133 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $62,743.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 417,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,869,035.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 5th, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $62,104.40.
  • On Monday, August 7th, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $73,064.00.
  • On Thursday, August 3rd, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $75,438.58.
  • On Wednesday, July 5th, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $81,101.04.
  • On Monday, July 3rd, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $83,932.27.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS opened at $6.92 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -31.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $207.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

