Holderness Investments Co. Invests $209,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.57.
Shares of Progressive stock traded up $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $136.55. 283,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,838. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.
In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,964 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
