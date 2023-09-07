Holderness Investments Co. Invests $221,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,088,000 after acquiring an additional 255,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $161.18. The company had a trading volume of 794,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,614. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The firm has a market cap of $137.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

