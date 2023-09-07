Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) vs. Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Critical Review

Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY – Get Free Report) and Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Holmen AB (publ) and Clearwater Paper’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holmen AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $6.85 2.87 Clearwater Paper $2.08 billion 0.28 $46.10 million $4.02 8.80

Clearwater Paper has higher revenue and earnings than Holmen AB (publ). Holmen AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearwater Paper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holmen AB (publ) 1 0 0 0 1.00 Clearwater Paper 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Holmen AB (publ) and Clearwater Paper, as provided by MarketBeat.

Clearwater Paper has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.84%. Given Clearwater Paper’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clearwater Paper is more favorable than Holmen AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Holmen AB (publ) and Clearwater Paper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holmen AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Clearwater Paper 3.22% 13.73% 4.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of Clearwater Paper shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Clearwater Paper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Clearwater Paper beats Holmen AB (publ) on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holmen AB (publ)

Holmen AB (publ) engages in forest, paperboard, paper, wood products, and renewable energy businesses in Sweden and internationally. Its Forest segment offers logs and pulpwood; and manages forests. The company's Paperboard segment provides paperboards for consumer packaging to brand owners, converters, and wholesalers. Its Paper segment offers papers for books, and packaging and graphical publications to publishers, printers, retailers, and converters. The company's Wood Products segment provides construction and joinery timber, CLT and glulam products, and wood for pallets and packaging to construction, joinery, and packaging industries, as well as builders' merchants. Its Renewable Energy segment generates electricity from wind, water, and bioenergy. The company was founded in 1609 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting. It sells its products to packaging converters, folding carton converters, merchants, and commercial printers. The Consumer Products segment provides a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home tissues. This segment sells its products to retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, club, mass merchants, and discount stores. Clearwater Paper Corporation was founded in 1900 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

