Hooker Furnishings Co. (HOFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

Hooker Furnishings has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Hooker Furnishings has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT remained flat at $21.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.26. Hooker Furnishings has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $121.82 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 584.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 763.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Further Reading

