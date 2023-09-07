Horace Mann Educators Co. (HMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on September 29th

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Horace Mann Educators has a payout ratio of 40.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HMN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,851. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $356.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,178,000 after purchasing an additional 40,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,033,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,618,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 186,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 925,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,973,000 after purchasing an additional 59,470 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Recommended Stories

