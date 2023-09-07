Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Horace Mann Educators has a payout ratio of 40.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Shares of NYSE:HMN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $40.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $356.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,178,000 after acquiring an additional 40,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,033,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,618,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,822,000 after buying an additional 186,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,539 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.9% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 925,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,973,000 after acquiring an additional 59,470 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

