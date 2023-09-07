Horizen (ZEN) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $99.40 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $7.05 or 0.00027440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00096489 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00048530 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,096,375 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars.

