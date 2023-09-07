Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Holdings Trimmed by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in Hormel Foods by 356.5% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 29,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 23,170 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,635,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 30.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,334,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,993,000 after purchasing an additional 773,560 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Hormel Foods by 25.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 685,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,358,000 after purchasing an additional 138,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Trading Down 1.0 %

Hormel Foods stock opened at $37.26 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $49.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.20.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.