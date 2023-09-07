HRT Financial LP Acquires New Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 104,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $27.28. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FITB

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.