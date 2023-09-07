HRT Financial LP Buys 14,504 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

HRT Financial LP raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 305.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.77. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $26.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone purchased 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares in the company, valued at $130,607,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $137,968,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,102,637. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

