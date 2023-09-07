HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 33,970 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.06% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BFAM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,050,000 after acquiring an additional 643,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $35,706,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,060,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,113,000 after buying an additional 502,684 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,183,000 after buying an additional 340,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 431,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after buying an additional 171,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $93.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 84.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $98.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $603.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.65 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Citigroup cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $1,434,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,718,846.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,597.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $1,434,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,718,846.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

