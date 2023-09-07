HRT Financial LP Invests $2.83 Million in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.86.

NYSE IFF opened at $71.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day moving average of $82.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $118.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.12.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

