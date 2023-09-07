HRT Financial LP Purchases 18,352 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

HRT Financial LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 128.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,352 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth $16,533,880,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $85.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.54.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

