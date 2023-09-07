HRT Financial LP Raises Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

HRT Financial LP increased its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 239.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,055 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 49.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 62.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 93,415 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $9,353,643.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,383 shares in the company, valued at $6,246,409.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 900 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $91,917.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,783.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 93,415 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $9,353,643.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,246,409.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,634 shares of company stock worth $17,271,137 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

Ryder System Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:R opened at $100.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.58. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $65.69 and a one year high of $103.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.64. Ryder System had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 24.61%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

