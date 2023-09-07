HRT Financial LP Sells 30,829 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

HRT Financial LP lowered its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,829 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.14% of Sonic Automotive worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 411.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,442,000 after purchasing an additional 509,855 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 1,726.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,715,000 after purchasing an additional 431,324 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,182,000 after purchasing an additional 133,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $52.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.51. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 32.18% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Insider Activity at Sonic Automotive

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 5,473 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $295,815.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,114,019.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

